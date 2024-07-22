Goalkeeper to join Sheffield Wednesday’s Germany camp as new signing’s injury is confirmed
The young stopper, who turned 19 yesterday, has been away at the U19 European Championship with Northern Ireland as they hoped to progress into the knockout stages of the competition, however defeat over the weekend meant that their time came to an end.
For Charles there will be no rest, though, with the teenager jetting out from the United Kingdom to join up with his Wednesday teammates ahead of their game against Werder Bremen on Friday evening.
Danny Röhl is a bit short on the goalkeeper front at present after an injury to Ben Hamer - which he confirmed will keep him out of the upcoming friendlies - left him with only James Beadle and Jack Hall on professional contracts and available, hence the decision to bring in George Shelvey on trial. The Owls boss went on to explain the current situation.
“Ben has an injury with his hand, his finger,” he told the travelling media in Germany. “How long it takes to recover we’ll have to see. Hopefully it’s not so long, but with the next friendly games he will not be available.
“We have James and in the evening tonight Pierce will come back, and that will be good. Then we’ll see what we can do in the market as well… We want to have a number one, an experienced one, and a goalkeeper with high potential.
“But we know with goalkeepers it’s about minutes and playing time, and for this we’ll wait and see at the end of the transfer window what we will and won’t do.”
Wednesday face Bremen on Friday afternoon at Parkstadion in Zell Am Ziller.
