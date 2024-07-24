Goalkeeper could leave Sheffield Wednesday this summer – but no decision made yet

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Young Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, Pierce Charles, may well leave the Owls on loan this summer – but that decision will come later.

The 19-year-old shot-stopper is highly-rated for both club and country as he continues to progress through the ranks, and he recently put in some notable performances for Northern Ireland at the U19 European Championship.

In terms of his club situation, though, Charles is unlikely to get much game time under his belt this season, with James Beadle having come in on loan as the club’s number one and Ben Hamer seemingly joining as an experienced number one. He appears to be down the pecking order.

But an injury to Hamer, of which the severity is as yet unknown, has opened things up at Wednesday, so much so that George Shelvey has been brought in on trial, and at some point Danny Röhl needs to choose the next step for his talented young stopper.

“I think this is what we have to look for - what is best for the development of Pierce?” the Owls boss said. “Is it game time, more than just some minutes in the cup or something like this? If it is helpful for him then of course we look to say we loan him, but at the moment with the injury to Ben it is a new situation.

“This is football. We will see what we do before the end of August. At the moment I am happy that he comes back without injury after this tournament, it is a tough time for him in this tournament but to come back without injury is helpful.”