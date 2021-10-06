Goalkeeper comments on confidence levels of Sheffield Wednesday's Bailey Peacock-Farrell as Joe Wildsmith sets out case for change
Sheffield Wednesday will be without number one Bailey Peacock-Farrell on Saturday, with the 24-year-old away with Northern Ireland for vital World Cup qualifying matches against Switzerland and Bulgaria.
The former Leeds United man has tasted the soaring highs and rock-bottom lows of goalkeeping in recent weeks, saving three consecutive penalties in a string of clean sheets for the Owls before contributing to their slide into midtable with a handful of worrying mistakes.
Wednesday boss Darren Moore has made no secret of his backing of the on-loan Burnley man, who will miss their League One clash with Bolton Wanderers this weekend.
It comes as Joe Wildsmith earned plaudits for a tidy display in a 2-1 Papa Johns Trophy match at Mansfield on Tuesday evening.
Barring injury, Wildsmith will take up the gloves once again for the Trotters clash.
Speaking ahead of Peacock-Farrell’s international fixtures, former Northern Ireland stopper Jonny Tuffey argued there was nothing wrong with his successor’s confidence.
“Bailey has been excellent,” argued Tuffey. “He came in for criticism at the tail end of last season and I thought a fair bit of it was fairly harsh. He got a move to Sheffield Wednesday, set a record for clean sheets and came in for the qualifiers in which he was excellent.
“As well as the two penalty saves he has made crucial stops at key times. It’s done him the world of good to be playing regularly and long may it continue.
“The goalkeeping department looks very healthy. Confidence is a big factor and Bailey has done his homework on the pens. The analysis has worked and he should be brimming with confidence.”