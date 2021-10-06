The former Leeds United man has tasted the soaring highs and rock-bottom lows of goalkeeping in recent weeks, saving three consecutive penalties in a string of clean sheets for the Owls before contributing to their slide into midtable with a handful of worrying mistakes.

Wednesday boss Darren Moore has made no secret of his backing of the on-loan Burnley man, who will miss their League One clash with Bolton Wanderers this weekend.

It comes as Joe Wildsmith earned plaudits for a tidy display in a 2-1 Papa Johns Trophy match at Mansfield on Tuesday evening.

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell is away this weekend on international duty.

Barring injury, Wildsmith will take up the gloves once again for the Trotters clash.

Speaking ahead of Peacock-Farrell’s international fixtures, former Northern Ireland stopper Jonny Tuffey argued there was nothing wrong with his successor’s confidence.

“Bailey has been excellent,” argued Tuffey. “He came in for criticism at the tail end of last season and I thought a fair bit of it was fairly harsh. He got a move to Sheffield Wednesday, set a record for clean sheets and came in for the qualifiers in which he was excellent.

“As well as the two penalty saves he has made crucial stops at key times. It’s done him the world of good to be playing regularly and long may it continue.