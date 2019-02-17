Goal was long overdue, admits Owls hero Dominic Iorfa after Sheffield Wednesday’s draw at Rotherham United

Dominic Iorfa admitted his goal in Sheffield Wednesday's fortunate 2-2 draw at relegation-threatened Rotherham United was long overdue.

The big defender made his Owls bow at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, coming off the bench to score an unlikely equaliser in the 10th minute of added on time.

He told The Star: "My debut could not have been any better, really. I came on when we were chasing the game so just wanted to help make us solid.

"But I thought if there is a set-piece, I will go forward. The ball fell to me. I am honestly not sure how. I will have to watch it back.

"There was a bit of a scramble and I think I got in front of the defender. And slotted it away.

"My last goal was December, 2017, for Ipswich. I scored against Forest. That was my first goal. I only have two (in my career).

"Long overdue but I am happy because I want to add goals to my game."

After Iorfa converted from close range, Fernando Forestieri was sent off for over-exuberant celebrations, including a high-five with a Wednesday supporter on the pitch.

"I did not see what happened to Fernando," said Iorfa. "There was so much going on. I was celebrating in the corner.

"It was only as I jogged back to halfway that I saw him leaving the pitch.

"Emotions were running high with a few fans running on the pitch. It was relief. We had not been at our best.

"I don’t know why. Rotherham play a lot of long balls and make it a bit of a scrap. We never got our own game going.

"We played their kind of game, which suited them. Sloppy mistakes, which we are better than.

"It can happen in football but the positive we take is we did not lose."

Iorfa, a deadline-day capture from Wolverhampton Wanderers, is confident the move to Hillsborough will help him get his career back on track.

He said: "This is my second week so I have been settling in, getting used to the boys. Getting used to training.

"I did not play many games at Wolves so it is about getting my sharpness back. As a defender, I knew I would have to wait as the team has been getting clean sheets.

"Hopefully, this goal is a step in the right direction."

