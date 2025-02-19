Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A peek behind the curtain at Middlewood Road has suggested positive news on Barry Bannan ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s trip to high-flying Burnley on Friday evening.

The Owls skipper was brought back into the side for the weekend’s late defeat to Coventry City after a short period out with a knee injury, though manager Danny Röhl spoke afterwards to warn that the success of his return would only truly be known in the coming days - and whether there could be further reaction after a full match outing.

“The crucial moment comes tomorrow (Sunday),” Röhl said. “It could be that he is out again, or the reaction is not there and then he can carry on. Nobody knows at the moment.”

Photos released by the Wednesday media team on Tuesday show Bannan in the background of training shots in their return to Middlewood Road after the Sky Blues clash. It is not known how much of a role he played in the session of course, but it would suggest a positive sign as they look ahead to Turf Moor.

Other photos show Dominic Iorfa and Akin Famewo training, though of course the extent of his programme is not known either. The Owls defensive pair have been out since the start of January and the October respectively and have been spoken about being subject to a mid-March target return date.

Elsewhere in the Wednesday injury stakes, Di’Shon Bernard underwent successful surgery on a knee issue last week and is expected back sometime in their pre-season programme. Röhl said over the weekend that Dutch winger Anthony Musaba was expected to be back in contention for Burnley after a minor injury.