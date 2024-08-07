'Giving everything' - Gauntlet laid down to Sheffield Wednesday's future stars

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday’s youngsters have a ‘pathway’ to follow at the club, and there is hope that they can tread the same steps as their predecessors..

Wednesday introduced a new group of scholars to the public this week, with six players stepping up into the U18 setup at Middlewood Road for the upcoming season, and they’ll be hoping to continue their progression through the ranks and eventually earn their first professional contracts.

What is nice for the youngsters is that they can see a direct route into the first team through the likes of Bailey Cadamarteri, Pierce Charles and others, all of whom have climbed the ladder at S6 to become regulars in the first team with Danny Röhl - and their manager, Andy Sharp, thinks that that should be cause for inspiration.

“The great thing about Sheffield Wednesday is the pathway is there,” he told the club’s website. “So we want to see the players giving everything for that every step of the way.

“If you are good enough and you are ready, as we’ve seen with Pierce and Bailey, they have gone up there, stayed up there and train day in, day out. That’s when you get to see the fruits of your work.

“They are onto the next chapter of their journey and that’s what it is about for us. Yes, it is nice to be successful, the season when the U18s won the league and play-offs was fantastic, great memories, but ultimately for us it is about progress and development.

“Over the course of the season that is what we are looking at. We want to see the progress in them and understanding the principles with and without the ball, what the manager wants and to gain an insight into first team level which is where they want to go and work.”