Gillingham v Sheffield Wednesday live: What Darren Moore said on sluggish performance
Darren Moore’s promotion-chasing side head to Priestfield hoping to rid themselves of the memories of a disappointing midweek draw with Accrington Stanley.
Gillingham v Sheffield Wednesday
Last updated: Saturday, 19 March, 2022, 17:43
DM on more dropped points
Not everybody is going to play against us. We’ve scored lots of goals; who is going to want to go up against us like that?
I’m forever learning. We’ve come up against two difficult opponents in terms of how they’ve set up. We need to pick apart those and there will be games they will set up like that.
It’s up to me and the coaching staff to get around it. We have to find a way to win those games.
DM on Dunkley
We had to leave Dom out because he suffered a bit of soreness this week. We lost Gibson and Liam Palmer.
Chey has been out a little while and we thought he was ideal to deal with Oliver. With his eagerness that was it. He’ll settle down.
I don’t see any problems with that at all. He’s got a clean sheet.
DM on impetus
We’ve scored 30 goals in 13 games, that’s a lot of goals.
We have been threatening but today against that low block it was difficult. You have to give credit; I don’t condemn Gillingham for it, they’re fighting for their lives.
It was about us and what we do, we tried to change things up.
As much as we were dominant with the ball, we didn’t do enough with it.
I was pleased with the clean sheet but we didn’t show enough impetus.
DM on the performance
I thought this afternoon we didn’t show enough impetus. We had a lot of the ball, but it was too slow and mundane. We didn’t show enough creativity or guile.
They dropped into a low block and that made it difficult. I put Mendez on and Saido on to get the ball into feet and build from there.
But we didn’t threaten enough. We needed that goal.
Full-time
A poor 0-0 for Wednesday on the road. Reaction from Darren Moore to come.
Not long left..
Wednesday are pushing and pushing.. but are banging their heads against the wall.
A goal here would take the roof off the away end.. if there was one.
BIG CHANCE!
Gregory did brilliantly to touch and play a shot off, but it was cleared off the line.
Wednesday trying to gain some control here..
They’ve had a lot of possession. They need to show some ruthlessness and create some chances.