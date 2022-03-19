Gillingham v Sheffield Wednesday live: Updates from Priestfield as Owls look to jump into top six

Darren Moore’s promotion-chasing side head to Priestfield hoping to rid themselves of the memories of a disappointing midweek draw with Accrington Stanley.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We’ll have all the very latest in build-up, team news and match action plus word from Darren Moore straight after the match.

Keep it locked to the blog below for all the very latest.