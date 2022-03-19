Gillingham v Sheffield Wednesday live: Updates from Priestfield as Owls look to jump into top six
Hello and welcome to another matchday with The Star, as Sheffield Wednesday make the trip to Gillingham hoping to jump back into the League One playoff spots.
Darren Moore’s promotion-chasing side head to Priestfield hoping to rid themselves of the memories of a disappointing midweek draw with Accrington Stanley.
We’ll have all the very latest in build-up, team news and match action plus word from Darren Moore straight after the match.
Keep it locked to the blog below for all the very latest.
Gillingham v Sheffield Wednesday LIVE updates
Last updated: Saturday, 19 March, 2022, 16:18
There’s a long break in play here..
Two Gills players are receiving treatment for head knocks. It may well give Wednesday the chance to regroup after a sluggish start to the second period.
The travelling Wednesday fans are bouncing.
We’re back underway..
Wednesday need to wake up. Gillingham waste a chance early on.
Very flat first half from Wednesday.. Half-time ratings
BPF - 7
Storey - 6
Dunkley - 4
Hutchinson - 6
Hunt - 6
Bannan - 5
Luongo - 5
Byers - 4
Johnson - 5
Paterson - 5
Gregory - 5
Storey does well to get his head to it, but it bounces wide
Owls corner
Good work from Paterson to knock the ball on to release Bannan on the right.
GREAT DOUBLE SAVE
Bailey Peacock-Farrell saves well not once but twice, the second a smart save to deny the dangerous Oliver.
Just wide Gills
That’s a big chance. Kelman heads wide from O’Keefe’s cross. Wednesday need to shake themselves a touch here.
Good stuff Wednesday..
They’ve grabbed control back a touch but are yet to create a notable chance.
Johnson has done well on the left and dovetailed nicely with Bannan.
Yellow card for Dunkley..
He brought down Kellman as the Gills forward was bounding his way towards the Owls box.