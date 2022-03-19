Gillingham v Sheffield Wednesday live: Team news and build-up as Owls looking to jump back into playoff spots
Hello and welcome to another matchday with The Star, as Sheffield Wednesday make the trip to Gillingham hoping to jump back into the League One playoff spots.
Darren Moore’s promotion-chasing side head to Priestfield hoping to rid themselves of the memories of a disappointing midweek draw with Accrington Stanley.
We’ll have all the very latest in build-up, team news and match action plus word from Darren Moore straight after the match.
Keep it locked to the blog below for all the very latest.
Gillingham v Sheffield Wednesday LIVE updates
Last updated: Saturday, 19 March, 2022, 12:33
Afternoon, all!
Hello and welcome to another matchday with The Star, as Sheffield Wednesday make the trip to Gillingham hoping to jump back into the League One playoff spots.
Darren Moore’s promotion-chasing side head to Priestfield hoping to rid themselves of the memories of a disappointing midweek draw with Accrington Stanley.
We’ll have all the very latest in build-up, team news and match action plus word from Darren Moore straight after the match.
Keep it locked to the blog below for all the very latest.