Gillingham may not bring full squad to Sheffield Wednesday as Steve Evans praises Owls pair
The scale of Gillingham’s injury problems could mean they are unable to fulfil a full squad for Saturday’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday, manager Steve Evans has admitted.
The Gills are on a run of one win in nine matches across all competitions but have shown an uptick in form in recent outings.
Speaking ahead of their Hillsborough trip, former Leeds boss Evans said: “We still have an extensive injury list. Will we fill the bench? Possibly not. We might be light on numbers, but we’ve got a fantastic dressing room.
“We can’t think about who we’re leaving behind and we will focus on the players we have available.
“I look forward to taking us to Hillsborough. We can be organised and efficient.
“Darren Moore, for me, is a top manager. He did very well at West Brom and of course at Doncaster.
“We will have to be very good without the ball in terms of shape and discipline.”
The Gills have sold out their away allocation at S6 and will hope to continue a decent record against the so-called bigger clubs in the division.
“We have to go there with a good togetherness,” Evans reiterated. “We have a fantastic dressing room.
“We are taking near 600 fans. For me, every game is exciting. If we perform to the level we did at Bolton, we'll be in the game.
“I am expecting Saturday to be as difficult as it normally is at Hillsborough. I have always rated Bannan, and there are five or six other outstanding players.”