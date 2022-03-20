Harris watched his side grind out a goalless draw with the Owls on Saturday. A committed defensive display from the home side allowed Wednesday 70 per cent possession but only two shots on target.

The Gills had a handful of first team players out and earned a point that moved them out of the relegation zone.

And it was all the more impressive, Harris claimed, given the resources at Wednesday’s disposal.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gillingham manager Neil Harris.

He said: “Just look at Sheffield Wednesday’s bench, we were playing the Manchester City of League One, just look at the strength in depth they have got and the players that don’t even make their squad.

“The performance from the players was heroic, with a lot of quality as well, what was missing was a goal, we just couldn’t get the ball over the line. It is a performance that builds confidence and belief and to be outside that bottom four is a huge effort from the players.

“I couldn’t ask any more of my players, I thought we controlled the game, certainly for the first 70 minutes, when Sheffield Wednesday had the ball and played around the back we didn’t have an issue.”

Harris continued: “We should have been in front at half-time and then when they made their subs and they could bring on Mendez-Laing, Berahino and Harlee Dean, they took control for 10 minutes, they moved the ball quickly and got into good areas.

“One chance from Lee Gregory and Jack (Tucker) does welt to clear if off the line, other than that my keeper has not made a save.

“It was a strong performance, I thought we were the better team and we deserved to win the game, we went toe to toe against arguably the best squad in the division.