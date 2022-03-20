Gillingham boss: His ‘heroic’ side deserved to beat Sheffield Wednesday, 'the Manchester City of League One'
Sheffield Wednesday have the best squad in League One, according to Gillingham manager Neil Harris.
Harris watched his side grind out a goalless draw with the Owls on Saturday. A committed defensive display from the home side allowed Wednesday 70 per cent possession but only two shots on target.
The Gills had a handful of first team players out and earned a point that moved them out of the relegation zone.
And it was all the more impressive, Harris claimed, given the resources at Wednesday’s disposal.
He said: “Just look at Sheffield Wednesday’s bench, we were playing the Manchester City of League One, just look at the strength in depth they have got and the players that don’t even make their squad.
“The performance from the players was heroic, with a lot of quality as well, what was missing was a goal, we just couldn’t get the ball over the line. It is a performance that builds confidence and belief and to be outside that bottom four is a huge effort from the players.
“I couldn’t ask any more of my players, I thought we controlled the game, certainly for the first 70 minutes, when Sheffield Wednesday had the ball and played around the back we didn’t have an issue.”
Harris continued: “We should have been in front at half-time and then when they made their subs and they could bring on Mendez-Laing, Berahino and Harlee Dean, they took control for 10 minutes, they moved the ball quickly and got into good areas.
“One chance from Lee Gregory and Jack (Tucker) does welt to clear if off the line, other than that my keeper has not made a save.
“It was a strong performance, I thought we were the better team and we deserved to win the game, we went toe to toe against arguably the best squad in the division.
“We knew there would be moments when they have the ball and be good with it, but we limited them with so few and the goalkeeper has not made a save. Chances we created were many, we deserved to win it.”