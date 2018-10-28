Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday fans have sent their best wishes to Ron Atkinson after their former boss was hospitalised in Tenerife.

The 71-year-old former Owls boss fell ill on holiday, and cut his break short to fly back to England.

Atkinson tweeted: "Thanks for all the well wishes just had a few days in hospital after a little kidney infection, I’ll be back very soon."

His agent Tony Clarke said: "Ron has been in Tenerife where he picked up a little kidney infection.

"He has been in hospital for a few days but it was just precautionary.

"The problem with Ron is he still thinks he is 21.

Ron Atkinson

"But it's no big thing and the hospital have let him fly home."

John Badkin said: “Fantastic news Ron! Get well and come back and sort Wednesday out!”

John Hill added: “Get well soon, gaffer” while Rob Brooks said: “Glad you’re on the mend, boss. Look after yourself – WAWAW.”

Atkinson led Wednesday back into the First Division in 1991 and also won the League Cup, beating Manchester United at Wembley. He also managed the Red Devils, Aston Villa and West Brom amongst other clubs.