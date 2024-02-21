Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 30-year-old is currently clubless after leaving Dortmund last summer when his contract was terminated by the Bundesliga outfit following a tumultuous spell on and off the field at the club, and he’s yet to find himself a new home.

It’s understood that the left back has spent some time at Middlewood Road this month, however whether he’s on trial or just training remains to be seen – there is also no word regarding any intentions to bring him on board at this point in time.

According to the German media Schulz will appear in court this month after charges of grievous bodily harm were approved – though he is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Judge Michael Tebbe said that it was ‘about suspicion of grievous bodily harm’ with regards to the proceedings that are set to begin on February 28th, and he has previously denied criminal charges against him.

Röhl said earlier this month that they were potentially on the hunt for a new left back following injuries, telling The Star, “We are looking into the market, but the market is really special. Maybe we will find someone, we will have to take a look at how long Kristian Pedersen is out, how long Akin Famewo is out. In this position now we have a new situation and now Marvin (Johnson) has to play. This is our situation.