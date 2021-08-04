George Byers the latest to say the same thing about joining Sheffield Wednesday

George Byers’ switch from Championship Swansea City was announced on Tuesday evening ahead of the club’s League One curtain raiser at Charlton Athletic this weekend.

The 25-year-old arrives on a two-year deal to join a squad suddenly stacked with midfield options after weeks of speculation.

And continuing a theme that has threaded throughout the opening interviews of Wednesday’s nine new signings this summer, Byers waxed lyrical as to Darren Moore’s influence on his decision to drop a division.

“I’m delighted to finally get it done,” he said. “It’s been brewing on now for a couple of weeks and I’m just itching now to get in here. I can’t wait to get started.

“I spoke to the manager and had a really good chat with him. He told me a bit about the club, I knew a lot about the club anyway having played against them. Obviously it’s a massive club.

“We spoke about the style of play he wants to play, how he sees me fitting into the team and obviously coming out of that conversation I knew this was the right place for me to progress.

“When he explained to me about what his ambitions were, they matches mine. I want to play at the highest level I can and I see this opportunity as one where I can do really good things here and hopefully really kick on and get the club back to where it should be.”

Byers, who spent time in League One at Portsmouth last season, hopes to beef up Wednesday’s goal threat from midfield this time out.

“I’m a player that gives my all when I get an opportunity,” he said. “I want to be at the top end of the pitch, creating and scoring goals. I think I can bring something different to the team that is already here.