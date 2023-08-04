News you can trust since 1887
George Byers absence explained from Sheffield Wednesday squad for Southampton clash

Sheffield Wednesday fan favourite George Byers will not feature in their clash with Southampton after he was left out of the matchday squad for the Hillsborough match-up.

By Alex Miller
Published 4th Aug 2023, 19:52 BST

The midfield Maestro missed the back end of last season through injury but was back to feature heavily in their preseason campaign.

The Star understands the former Swansea City man misses out through a minor muscle injury and that he misses out as a precaution.

In his absence Wednesday have named a midfield three of Will Vaulks, Tyreeq Bakinson and Barry Bannan.

Byers played 29 matches across all competitions last season, scoring six times and bagging three assists.

Marvin Johnson is also missing from the squad.