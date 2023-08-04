Sheffield Wednesday fan favourite George Byers did not feature in their opening night clash with Southampton after he was left out of the matchday squad for the Hillsborough match-up.

The popular midfield Maestro missed the back end of last season through injury but was back to feature heavily in their preseason campaign.

The Star revealed before the match that he was suffering from a minor muscle issue and that he had been left out as a precaution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And so it proved, with Wednesday bos Xisco making clear he could even be considered for Tuesday evening’s Carabao Cup tie with Stockport County.

“He felt a little bit tired with his muscles,” the Spaniard said. “We have another game in three days and we’ll see if he can play or not.

“He had a very good position, I am happy with him because of that, but now we keep him away so that he does not get a problem or something bigger.”