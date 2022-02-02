George Byers’ Sheffield Wednesday career starts here after standout comeback performance

But by the time he had cupped his hands to his ears and been lifted into the air by Florian Kamberi, he knew he had signalled his return to action for the Owls in the best way possible.

The former Swansea City man arrived at S6 in the summer but has only been able to feature in six League One matches after injuries saw him miss the bulk of the first half of the season.

But a stellar performance playing deep alongside Barry Bannan in Tuesday evening’s win over Morecambe showed Wednesday supporters what they’ve been missing.

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder George Byers scored a stunning goal in their win over Morecambe.

Asked if it felt as though his season had kickstarted with his goal scoring performance, the 25-year-old said: “It does, 100 per cent.

“I got off to a decent start and the injury didn't help. I feel like I am in a good place and I'm ready to kick on.

“I've been learning how to play there (deeper). I know how to do it but you have to be more away of the threat when you don't have the ball.

“That's something I've tried to work on since I have come in.”

The match saw Wednesday score two disallowed goals before they went ahead through Byers’ stunning long-range effort in the 55th minute.

As they did in the away leg back in August, struggling Morecambe set up to frustrate the Owls with a determined low block, handing an important role to playmaker Byers in trying to pick apart the away defence.

“After the first-half performance we could have been two or three goals up,” Byers said.

“We knew we had to stay on it, stay patient. Once the goal came they put us under some pressure but we defended well.

“Once the second goal came it killed the game off.

“I've worked hard off the pitch, I have waited patiently for my chance,” he added.