Watch George Byers belting out away day chants as he watches Sheffield Wednesday win at Blackburn Rovers
And there was one face in amongst the masses that will have been more familiar than most.
George Byers, who was one of last season’s promotion heroes and played 22 league matches for Wednesday before being surprisingly loaned out to League One Blackpool in January, was spotted by adoring fans throughout the afternoon and started his fair share of chants while cheering on his old teammates.
Celebrating the win, club captain Barry Bannan appeared to gesture to Byers with the ex-Swansea City man’s trademark ‘salute’ celebration.
Byers is believed to be out of contract with Wednesday at the end of the season, raising the possibility that he has played his last game from the club. He has played 14 matches for the Tangerines since his switch at the turn of the year, quickly growing an appreciation from supporters of the Bloomfield Road club.
His affinity with the blue and white army has clearly not grown any less, with several videos of him drinking in the sights and sounds of the away day experience posted on social media throughout the day.
Wednesday’s win puts them a point ahead of the safety line with two matches left to play.