George Byers sends first message to Sheffield Wednesday fans after sealing switch from Swansea City

The 25-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the South Yorkshire club and there will be no immediate fee paid to the Swans, though the Welsh club confirmed an undisclosed sell-on fee in Byers’ deal.

The midfielder joins a hotly-contested battle for minutes in the Owls midfield and became their ninth senior signing of the summer after Dennis Adeniran, Olamide Shodipo, Jaden Brown, Jack Hunt, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Lewis Wing, Florian Kamberi and Theo Corbeanu.

In a short note to Wednesdayites, Byers wrote on Twitter: “New chapter. Unbelievable feeling to sign for this massive football club. Can’t wait to play at Hillsborough again! Super excited to see where this journey goes. Let’s Go.”

