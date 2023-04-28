George Byers issues injury statement confirming bad news for Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday’s George Byers says that he won’t be able to play any part in the remainder of the Owls’ 2022/23 campaign.

Byers, a hugely popular figure in the Wednesday fanbase, hasn’t featured since the 1-0 win over Portsmouth last month, and it has long since been thought that ther was only a slim chance of return to action this season.

Now, after Darren Moore said that there’s a chance the midfielder could start the early stages of his training next month, the midfield man has urged fans to get behind the players that will be taking the club into what is a vastly important period.

“Unfortunately I won’t make it back before the end of season,” he said on Instagram. “Thought there might be a chance, but the hamstring injury was worse than first thought. Been a frustrating time and not how I wanted the season to end. The lads still have a lot to play for, so everyone stick together and get behind the team like you always do.”

Wednesday face Shrewsbury Town this weekend before playing host to Derby County, and it looks like they’ll have to wait until the last day who they’ll be facing in the play-offs should they not achieve what would now be a mini miracle and claiming an automatic promotion spot.

