George Byers fancies more new signings for Sheffield Wednesday – but is happy with the squad

Wednesday have had a busy summer in terms of recruitment, with Byers being one of 13 new faces in the club’s senior team following a raft of departures after relegation from the Championship in May.

It’s thought that Owls boss, Darren Moore, is still in the market to bring in another player or two before the window closes at 11pm on Tuesday night, though did hint that it wouldn’t be the end of the world if nothing was to happen – and said it wouldn’t be through lack of trying.

And Byers, who got his first full 90 minutes in the 1-0 defeat to Morecambe, has echoed his manager’s thought process…

When asked after the Morecambe game if he’d like to see more new arrivals, Byers gave a swift answer, saying, “If they come in, that’d be great… If not, then I’m sure we’re got a good enough squad to really compete come the end of the season.”

He also told the media, “I'm still building fitness but I'm disappointed with the result today, we wanted to come here and get three points and push on.

"I want to be playing every week but we've got good players here. Competition is high. Which I think you need in a squad, especially if you want to be pushing at the high end of the table, which we will be, so competition for places is good and it obviously makes you want to do well to keep your shirt."