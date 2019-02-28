Generous Sheffield Wednesday fan looking to donate season ticket to charity after moving down under

A kind-hearted Sheffield Wednesday fan who moved to Australia for work is looking for a charity to donate his season ticket to.

Mark Whiteman, who works in IT, moved down under in January and is now living in Melbourne.

He has followed the Owls for around 22 years and is looking to hand his season ticket, which covers all home games for the rest of this season and the following campaign, over to a charity.

Mark, 39, said: “I have had plenty of people saying who to donate it to and people who are suffering with ailments but I want to to give it to charity where more than one person can use – so the charity own it and then they can split it up into different matches.

“I’ve also asked the club if they’ll match the donation and I’m just waiting for them to get back to me.”

Mark, originally from Leicester, said he first started following the Owls during the Chris Waddle and Ron Atkinson era.

And as the countdown to the Steel City derby on Monday night continues, Mark said he was hopeful about Wednesday’s chances.

He said: “It’s always going to be difficult whether they’re bottom and we are top but Steve Bruce has done something to the players.

“I think we will win but I think it’s going to be close.”

The Owls’ 2-0 home win over Brentford on Tuesday meant Steve Bruce’s side moved to within six points of the Championship playoff spots.

They remain unbeaten under their new manager who took over at Hillsborough on February 1.

Mark said: “I think the playoffs could still be on but I think it would be too early. I think if, by fluke, we were to go up through the playoffs, it would be too soon.”

Anyone who would like to recommend a charity or worthy cause can contact Mark via Twitter on @Mark_Swfc3102