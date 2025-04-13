Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Oxford United boss Gary Rowett celebrated a win over Sheffield Wednesday that took his side closer to Championship survival on Saturday.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Long’s late winner earned all three points for the Us and secured wins over both Sheffield clubs inside three matches in a week that has taken them six points clear of the bottom three. Wednesday, on the other hand, are left wondering where things go from here with four matches of the season remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Owls have now picked up only two points from a possible last 15, with manager Danny Röhl admitting the strains of the season and lack of something to aim for is having an impact on their fortunes. It’s been a difficult second half to the season for Wednesday - and home form that has now seen them lose five on the spin at S6 has been dire throughout.

On the Owls’ midtable placing and the difficulties that come with safety heading into the final matches of a campaign, Rowett said: “It is difficult but it can sometimes frees you up and make you more relaxed, it can make you feel like you've got nothing to lose. It can make you a bit freer on the ball. Sometimes what you might find, though, is when the chips and down in a game, have you got the little bit of desire to go and do it.

Sheffield Wednesday fell to a defeat on home turf against relegation-threatened Oxford United. Image: Steve Ellis

“Listen, Sheffield Wednesday have done a fabulous job this season. It's also never easy when you're in a situation that they've been in recently. But I don't think that made a massive impact on the game, I wouldn't say it affected their performance too much. Look, we had to go and get something out of it. I would probably have settled for a point but I felt it was there to grab all three and that's why we made the substitutions. Thankfully it came up trumps.”

Second half changes on both sides seemed to impact a second half in which Wednesday ceded control of the clash after a bright start. It’s been a familiar tale at Hillsborough this season - and Rowett admitted certain subs and a system change on their part had been planned out ahead of the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had it all pre-planned today,” he said. “On Wednesday night I changed things up late in the game gambling and probably changed too much. We made sure today we had a plan and we knew exactly what changes we wanted to make at what time. We know they like to keep their full-backs really high when they're chasing and that gave us a little bit of an opening. It gave us a foothold. It was always going to come down to one moment, thankfully that moment came to us and we managed to take it.”

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

Referee Andy Davies was the subject of ire from both sets of supporters during a match he sought to let flow. Oxford striker Alex Matos received no caution despite receiving warnings persistent fouling and there were further debate points, none more prevalent than the decision to deny Oxford a penalty for a shot that hit the arm of Akin Famewo at close range.

“We should've had a penalty,” Rowett continued. “It's absolutely incredible we've not had a penalty all season and I'll be honest, there have probably been seven or eight absolutely blatant shouts. We could've let that effect us but we were good enough to go and get it anyway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The lads are saying it's a clear handball. I know it's quite close but you're in the penalty area it's smashed someone's hand and it's outside his body it has to be a penalty. But we haven't had one so far and I'm not expecting anything there.”

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Sheffield Wednesday reject big Manchester City bid for talented attacker – left with tough decision