Gary Lineker has responded after BBC Sport mistakenly referred to the Owls as ‘Sheffield’ before their FA Cup clash against Chelsea.

Sheffield Wednesday were beaten 3-0 by Premier League side Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Gary Lineker (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

A brace from Willian and a goal from Callum Hudson-Odoi saw Wednesday crash out of the FA Cup in front of almost 6,000 travelling fans.

The game was being shown live on BBC One but many Sheffield Wednesday fans were less than impressed with the coverage before, during and after the match.

Fans complained about Mark Lawrenson’s commentary during the match with many claiming he ‘ignored’ the singing of the 6,000 fans throughout the match.

Phil Greaves tweeted: “I can handle a poor 3-0 defeat to Chelsea, but another televised FA Cup tie with Mark Lawrenson in commentary has absolutely broken me. #SWFC”

Former Chelsea player and manager Ruud Gullit was selected alongside Danny Murphy as pundits for the match with the pair’s comments on incoming boss Steve Bruce sparking anger.

Murphy came under fire when he said Bruce had “made a rod for his own back” if he does not get off to a good start as Owls boss.

Gullit suggested that if it was Manchester United who had asked him to come back into management then Bruce may have called off the trip

Andy Sills tweeted: “Shame on Gullit & Murphy...Where have @BBCSport dug Gullit & Lawrenson up from anyway...were they struggling for pundits on a Sunday evening?!”

Murphy has since responded to his critics, saying that he did not have all the information and did not intend to belittle Bruce’s grief.

Before the tie, BBC advertised the fact the match was to be shown live on their channel but reffered to the clash as ‘MOTD Live: Chelsea v Sheffield’.

The mistake prompted journalist Joe Crann to tweet Match of the Day host Gary Lineker to inform him of the BBC’s mistake.

He tweeted: “Hey @GaryLineker, would you mind having a word about this, please?

“There’s a Sheffield FC in the Evo Stik East Division, and then there’s a Sheffield Wednesday and a Sheffield United in the Championship.

“The oldest football club in the world isn’t playing Chelsea tonight.”

Lineker replied with a simple ‘Oops.’ with Reverend and the Makers adding ‘not happy up here I tell thee’.