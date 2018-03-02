GAME ON for Sheffield Wednesday at Bristol City

Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday’s weekend opponents Bristol City have confirmed the Championship clash will go ahead as planned on Saturday.

With Arctic conditions prevailing for much of the week and Storm Emma set to hit the south west the hardest, there were real concerns the fixture would be postponed.

However, City have moved to quash fears by announcing the game will be played.

The club confirmed the Ashton Gate pitch is playable due to the presence of undersoil heating.

The main concern had been safety of staff and supporters in and around the ground.

Stadium staff have cleared car parks, terraces and the surrounding areas.

And Avon and Somerset Police are satisfied with the condition of roads leading to Ashton Gate with the major routes in the area all open.

Wednesday will travel to Bristol on Friday as planned.

Supporters have been instructed to allow extra time to travel, particularly in finding parking with City urging the use of public transport where necessary.

The Robins have also earned stocks will be low at food and drink stands.