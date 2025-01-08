Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hotshot Sheffield Wednesday defender Gabriel Otegbayo has revealed he turned down the chance to trial with Sheffield United last year - on account of his favourite colour.

The Cork-born 19-year-old found himself faced with the prospect of falling into the free agents market in the early months of 2024 when his time with Burnley came to an end. His move to Wednesday was completed in March last year and has delivered a rapid progression into the first team and he celebrated a vital first senior goal that rescued the Owls a point against Millwall over the weekend.

A short stint with the club’s under-21 side ended with Danny Röhl drafting him into his first team plans ahead of their summer training camp in Germany over the summer. Röhl has spoken positively on Otegbayo’s leadership and organisational skills in recent months - during which the youngster has been rewarded with a call-up to the Republic of Ireland youth set-up.

“I came here last March to train with the 21s and in pre-season I got my chance with the first team,” Otegbayo told The Star when asked on his up-and-up rise over the last 10 months. “Ever since then I’ve been with them and I’m here today. It’s been crazy. I trialled with Stoke for a bit and then I was meant to trial with Sheffield United actually before I came here. But I came here, it was quite daunting but I just believed in myself, I believed in my ability.”

Off the bench against Millwall, Otegbayo knocked in Josh Windass’ flick-on at the back post to score his first goal in what was only his eighth appearance in the senior game. Speaking with a permanent grin after the game, the former Cobh Ramblers man explained he could have easily ended up playing for the red side of the city - and delivered a quirky factor in his decision-making.

“I had just finished a trial with Stoke and they didn’t offer me anything,” he said. “It was about February time and my agent said Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday were both looking for a centre-half. I support Chelsea and so my favourite colour is blue. That was it! I said I’d go to Sheffield Wednesday first and if I didn’t like it, I’d try Sheff United. We played Aston Villa in a friendly with the under-21s and they told me to keep coming back. I’ve never looked back since!”