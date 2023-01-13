Future of Sheffield Wednesday defender put beyond doubt despite managerial upheaval

The short-term future of one of Sheffield Wednesday’s most highly-rated young players has been put beyond doubt.

Left-sided defender Ryan Galvin, 21, has spent the majority of the season at National League outfit Maidstone United where he has made 18 appearances in a relegation scrap.

The former Wigan Athletic youngster has made a bright impression at the Kent club, becoming a popular figure with supporters and winning the club’s player of the month award for October.

Sheffield Wednesday defender Ryan Galvin will see out the season with Maidstone United. Pic: Steve Ellis.

He has played both as a left-back and as a left-sided midfielder during his time down south and scored his first goal in senior football in a 5-2 defeat at Eastleigh in November.

After a couple of short-term extensions, it has been confirmed that Galvin will remain with the Gallagher Stadium outfit until the end of the current campaign.

Galvin’s loan came about partly as a result of the relationship between then-Maidstone manager Hakan Hayrettin and Owls boss Darren Moore, who spoke glowingly of the opportunity for the young defender to progress out on loan.

Hayrettin’s sacking earlier this month prompted speculation as to whether Galvin’s spell with the club was likely to continue beyond its recent cut-off point but after the appointment of caretaker boss George Elokobi, the clubs have agreed a continuation.

What happens to Galvin – who has made four senior cup appearances for the Owls – beyond the end of the season remains to be seen.

