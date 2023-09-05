The future of a player who came close to signing for Sheffield Wednesday on deadline day has been confirmed by his parent club after the English transfer window closed on Friday.

The Star revealed last week that Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden had emerged as a late target for the Owls along with his Magpies teammate Jeff Hendrick.

Hayden was reported to have undergone a medical at Wednesday but it became clear on deadline day that a deal was to be shelved.

It was around that time that interest from Belgian top tier side Standard Liège was reported.

Those reports have proven correct after it was confirmed Hayden would join Liège on a season-long loan basis.

A short statement released by Newcastle read: “Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden has joined Standard Liège on loan.

“The former Arsenal man will spend the rest of the 2023/24 campaign on loan at the Belgian Pro League side.

“The 28-year-old, who arrived at St. James’ Park from the Gunners in 2016, has made 171 appearances for the Magpies, scoring seven goals for the Magpies and helping the club win the Championship title in 2016/17.