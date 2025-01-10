Further Sheffield Wednesday injury doubt confirmed - expected back for Leeds United
Following scans undertaken since a double injury concern undertaken in the weekend’s draw with Millwall, Owls boss Röhl confirmed the injury suffered by Dominic Iorfa was a serious one and that he faces around eight weeks out. He joins fellow defender Akin Famewo on the sidelines. A knock that saw Yan Valery hobble out of the Lions draw is no issue.
Left wing-back Marvin Johnson missed out on the Millwall match having sustained an impact injury in the New Years Day win over Derby County. He’s not likely to be back in time to start this weekend’s Coventry clash but hasn’t been ruled out making of the matchday squad. Wednesday make their return to Championship action at Leeds United on January 19 and there is big confidence Johnson will be ready to step back into contention for a starting berth.
“Marvin will be back next week, latest,” Röhl said. “He was on the pitches today, he trained individually, he made some runs and it looks good. Maybe it goes quicker and he is on the bench on Saturday, but we have eight days until the next game and this is helpful. We can be happy that after 26 games we have just two big injuries (Famewo and Iorfa). The disadvantage is that it is in the same position. But we trained today with 21 players and the goalkeepers, nearly a full house and this is good to see.”
