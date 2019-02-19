Funeral details confirmed for Sheffield Wednesday fan who died celebrating his 50th birthday in Barcelona

The funeral of a Sheffield Wednesday fan who died after suffering a heart attack in Barcelona where he was celebrating his 50th birthday will take place next week.

Mark Hague died after watching the football match between Barcelona and Valencia at the Nou Camp stadium on Saturday, February 2.

Mark Hague, pictured with his daughter Holly.

The dad-of-one was visiting the city with his wife Alison and would have turned 50 just two days later.

His funeral will be held at Grenoside Crematorium at 9am on Monday, February 25.

Mark’s friend Richard Greaves said: “He was a fantastic guy with a wide network of friends who are all now heartbroken.

Mark Hague.

“With the response on social media, I am now beginning to realise just how many lives he touched."

Lifelong Wednesday season-ticket holder Mark, of Kimberworth, Rotherham, had been to the La Liga game between Barcelona and Valencia

He was on his way to meet his wife after the match when he fell ill and Mr Greaves said it was understood he had suffered a heart attack.

Mr Greaves said: "He left the Nou Camp and was on his way back to his hotel when he suffered a fatal cardiac arrest by all accounts.

"It's all been very sudden and it's hit us all like a sledge hammer. It's just so shocking for us all to come to terms with."

Mr Hague, who was also known as 'Haggis' to his friends, was a director of a Mexborough-based roofing merchants

He leaves behind his wife Alison and 19-year-old daughter Molly.

Mr Greaves said: "I knew he was a popular man but it's only when horrible things like this happen that you realise just how popular."

The family has asked for donations in lieu of flowers to be made to Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

He said: "It's all very raw and it's just an awful situation for everyone.

"He was very fit and went to the gym regularly - it's just such a shock."