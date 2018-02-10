Full time report: Barnsley 1 Sheffield Wednesday 1

Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley could not be separated as they played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at Oakwell this afternoon.

Striker Oli McBurnie marked his Reds home debut in style, cancelling out Atdhe Nuhiu's 18th minute penalty.

Barnsley had a strong penalty appeal waved away in the second half when Adam Hammill went down under a challenge from David Jones but neither side could find a winner.

Ultimately, Wednesday will be happier with the result but the draw does little to ease either team's relegation fears.

It was no surprise Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay shuffled his pack following their woeful display last time out against Birmingham City. Jordan Thorniley, David Jones, Ross Wallace and Lucas Joao were handed recalls. Glenn Loovens missed out through illness, Daniel Pudil was serving a one-match supension while Jacob Butterfield and Marco Matias have joined their growing injury list.

Jones was deployed at the heart of a three-man defence alongside Frederico Venancio and youngster Thorniley.

As for the Reds, who are searching for a new manager following Paul Heckingbottom's departure, they gave starts to Lloyd Isgrove and McBurnie. George Moncur and Kieffer Moore dropped to the bench.

It was the Owls who had the first sight when Venancio headed wide at the back post after Joao flicked on Ross Wallace's corner but the Portuguese defender was adjudged to have strayed into an offside position.

At the other end, Barnsley skipper Andy Yiadom volleyed high over the top after Wednesday only partially cleared away an Isgrove cross.

Wide man Isgrove, who spent time on loan at Hillsborough in the 2014/15 season, was a constant menace down the right flank. He overhit a cross following a superb mazy run which lifted the mood around Oakwell.

It took a smart stop by Wildsmith to prevent Bradshaw from opening the scoring. The Welsh international rose highest to meet Adam Hammill's looping cross but his powerful downward header was well saved by Wildsmith.

Against the run of play, the visitors broke the deadlock in the 18th minute from the penalty spot after Yiadom brought down Joao in the area following an exquisite throughball by Wallace. Nuhiu made no mistake from 12 yards, coolly firing home down the middle to claim his fourth goal in his last six outings. The big striker celebrated in front of the away end and was eventually booked by referee Lee Probert.

Wednesday's joy was short-lived as McBurnie, making his full debut, levelled things up midway through the half. The forward, on loan from Swansea City, danced his way through the visitors backline before drilling an unstoppable left foot shot past Wildsmith. It was a good goal from Barnsley's point of view but far too easy from the Owls' perspective.

The Reds continued to dominate possession and territory and Wildsmith produced a great save to tip over Bradshaw's deft volley after good play again by the influential Isgrove.

McBurnie dragged a shot well wide as the hosts continued to press.

Shortly before half-time, Hammill lost his cool and joined Nuhiu in the book after a cynical challenge on Wallace deep inside their own half.

The pattern of the South Yorkshire derby didn't alter after the break, with Barnsley doing majority of the attacking. McBurnie headed when well-placed after a peach of a delivery by Hammill.

Bradshaw then cut inside and forced Wildsmith into action, seeing his low left foot strike kept out by the Owls academy graduate.

Moments later, Nuhiu slipped in Morgan Fox down the left and he fizzed a dangerous delivery across the face of goal. Liam Palmer tried to keep the attack alive but his centre was calmly grasped by Nick Townsend.

A big flashpoint came in the 54th minute when Barnsley felt they should have been given a penalty after Hammill appeared to be clipped by Jones. Referee Probert was unmoved and signalled for a goal kick. It was a big call and Probert's decision incensed three sides of Oakwell.

McBurnie was a good outlet for the Reds and his 20 yard drive was expertly turned away by Wildsmith.

The Owls briefly threatened themselves, with Wallace trying his luck from long range. His left foot curler drifted agonisingly off target.

Both sides made tactical changes. Barnsley took off the tiring Isgrove and McBurnie and Jack Stobbs replaced Thorniley for Wednesday.

After Jones was forced off with a knock, Pelupessy came agonisingly close to scoring his first goal in English football. The Dutch midfielder's ambitious right foot attempt flew narrowly wide of Townsend's left hand post.

Barnsley: Townsend; Yiadom, Mills, Lindsay, Pinillos; Isgrove (Mahoney 63), Gardner, Williams, Hammill, Bradshaw, McBurnie (Moore 73). Substitutes: Davies, Pearson, Mallan, Moncur, Thiam.

Owls: Wildsmith, Venancio, Jones (Nielsen 81), Thorniley (Stobbs 68); Palmer, Wallace, Pelupessy, Reach, Fox; Joao, Nuhiu. Substitutes: Dawson, Hunt, Rhodes, Boyd, Kirby, Kirby.

Attendance: 16,858

