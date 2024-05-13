Sheffield Wednesday will already be preparing for next season after securing a Championship stay. The Owls will be hoping to put together a much better start to next season to ensure they don’t find themselves in relegation trouble again next term.
Before the start of the new season, there will be changes aplenty to squads up and down the country, with new signings inevitable, while clubs will also say goodbye to a number of out of contract stars. Wednesday are yet to confirm their retained list for this summer, but a number of clubs in the Championship and League One already have. Here we round up the list of released players from tiers two and three. Take a look below.
1. Blackpool
Released: Mackenzie Chapman, Callum Connolly, Marvin Ekpiteta, Dannen Francis, Brad Holmes, Shayne Lavery, Donovan Lescott, Luke Mariette, Will Squires, Tayt Trusty, Matty Virtue. Returned to parent club: George Byers, Hayden Coulson, Karamoko Dembele, Jordan Rhodes. In negotiations: James Husband, Tyler Hill Photo: David Rogers
2. Bristol Rovers
Released: Sam Finley, John Marquis, Josh Grant, Lewis Gordon, James Gibbons, Harvey Greenslade, Ryan Jones. Returned to parent club: Harvey Vale, Tristan Crama, Matt Cox, Elkan Baggott, Harry Vaughan, Brandon Aguilera. In negotiations: Scott Sinclair, Jordan Rossiter, Luca Hoole Photo: Dan Mullan
3. Cambridge United
Released: Ryan Bennett, Harrison Dunk, Brandon Haunstrup, James Holden, Saikou Janneh, Fejiri Okenabirhie, Lyle Taylor. Returned to parent club: Gassan Ahadme, Macauley Bonne, James Gibbons. In negotiations: James Brophy, Mamadou Jobe, Elias Kachunga, Sullay Kaikai, Will Mannion, Glenn McConnel, Jordan Cousins Photo: Alex Pantling
4. Carlisle United
Released: Josh Emmanuel, Jordan Gibson, Tomas Holy, Paul Huntington, Max Kilsby, Sean Maguire, Kai Nugent, Corey Whelan. Returned to parent club: Terry Ablade, Jokull Andresson, Fin Back, Jack Diamond, Josh Kayode. In negotiations: Anton Dudik Photo: Pete Norton
