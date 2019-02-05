Sheffield Wednesday fans who purchase Club 1867 membership will see the full length of their free season tickets triggered as soon as the Owls are promoted to the Premier League, general manager Alastair Wilson has confirmed.

In a new statement released on the club website, Wilson answered some of the most frequently asked questions since the new strand of the Club 1867 scheme was launched – one of which centred on what would happen if fans purchased long-term memberships and Wednesday were promoted, then relegated from the Premier League.

Owls fans at Hillsborough. Pic Steve Ellis.

Wilson said: “Another question was one that to be honest I don’t like to talk about!

“But some fans have asked, if I purchase a five-year Club 1867 membership and after two years in the Premier League we are relegated, do I have to wait until we next go up for my remaining years?

“The answer is no - once we are promoted the number of years you signed up for begin and these will remain until the final year of your membership, regardless of the division we are in.”

In the new strand of the Club 1967 scheme Wednesdayites could sign up for between one and five years, ensuring a ‘free’ Premier League season ticket once the Owls are promoted for a matching length of time, as well as other discounts and benefits.

But despite confirming that a five year membership to the scheme does not guarantee five years of Premier League season tickets should Wednesday be relegated, Wilson said that supporters are ensuring they get a top flight season ticket at Championship prices.

“One fan asked, what’s the point, I’ll buy every season as and when,” he said.

“This is obviously great but I said if you can afford it I would strongly advise to do it – you are going to get a discount each season until we are promoted and then once we are, you have already purchased your Season Ticket at Championship rates and not Premier League prices.”

Supporters are guaranteed their Premier League season ticket whether Wednesday are promoted “this season, next season, or five seasons” from when they sign up.

The deadline to purchase membership is Monday February 11.