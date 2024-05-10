Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newly-crowned Sheffield Wednesday player of the year Will Vaulks has suggested early season frustration at a lack of game time brought out the best in him.

The Wales international spent time out in the early part of the campaign under Danny Röhl’s predecessor Xisco, sitting out the entirety of September as he fell out of favour. It took him a while to rise to the fore at the start of the German’s reign also as he failed to start any of Röhl’s first five matches in charge.

It feels like ancient history for a midfielder whose performances in midfield came to typify a chest-out final few months of the campaign that completed a historic survival effort.

Like many of his Wednesday teammates, Vaulks rallied back from major setbacks in the early stages of his career, released from the youth ranks at Tranmere Rovers before signing for Scottish outfit Falkirk while being paid just £1.33 per week, apparently for tax reasons.

Asked whether experiences such as that informed his determined style of play, the 30-year-old told The Star: “It was always kind of within me. I was always one who as a kid wanted to win all the running races and be there earliest. I was always known as the busy kid who wanted to win and ask the coaches questions and stuff like that. To be released was a shock.

“Basically I had a choice to either fight for it for six months or go to look at a part-time job and play non-league. The chance of you making it is so, so slim from there. I think it’s so important to have that (attitude). I ended up playing in the Champ, getting the big move to Cardiff, playing for Wales, but I don’t feel like I’ve lost that. I’m proud of myself for not having lost that.”

Despite those early season battles, Vaulks went on to play 37 games across all competitions and started seven of their last nine matches in fine form, picking up two assists in a crucial 2-2 turnaround draw with Norwich City.

“I’m not saying it in a big-headed way,” Vaulks said. “But I feel like I’ve not lost that hunger and desire to play. I hope that I’ve showed in the games that I’m here to fight and die on the pitch to give everything for the team. I’ll do that until the day I can’t play football anymore. Once I stop doing that, I think I’m dead as a player and as a person, really.