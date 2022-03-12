'Frustrated' Sheffield Wednesday hoping to bounce back against Cambridge United

Midtable Cambridge United are the visitors to Hillsborough this afternoon and arrive in positive mood with the club having celebrated the purchase of their Abbey Stadium earlier this week.

Wednesday are looking to leap back into the League One playoff places having been pushed down to eighth with results elsewhere having gone against them midweek.

“We were very frustrated and disappointed in the dressing room last week, it was an off day for us which can happen in football,” said Owls defender Jordan Storey.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore.

“That game is gone now and we are still confident knowing what we are capable of. There’s a lot of fixtures coming up, most of them at home, so we have to capitalise and make the advantage count.

“We are capable of getting back into the top six and staying there. With the quality we have, I fancy us to pick up the points we need.

“But this is a funny old league, we have seen how unpredictable it can be across the division so our focus is always on the next game.”

Cambridge arrive in middling form but full of beans amid the claim of their manager Mark Bonner that it is ‘the sort of game you want to be promoted for’.

“I think Mark Bonner has done a great job there,” said Owls boss Darren Moore.

“They came up last season and showed clear stability and understanding. They are a team that can mix it up. They are a team that can get the ball down and pass it. They are a team that can get the ball forward and cause you problems.

“They have got some wonderful attacking players.