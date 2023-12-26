Defeat at Coventry City left Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl frustrated with the same old problem he has described at several points of his time with the club.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Owls ceded control of the first half as the Sky Blues presented the best of the play but rallied in the second half to offer a threat of an equaliser that never came, the result leaving them further adrift of the safety spots after wins for relegation rivals Huddersfield Town and Stoke City.

With Callum Paterson off through a head injury for which he was ultimately substituted, Wednesday were down to 10 men when Japanese international Tatsuhiro Sakamoto opened the scoring for Coventry in the 20th minute. The game ebbed and flowed from there with big chances missed by the Owls before Sakamoto returned to seal the game for the hosts a minute before time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Röhl has on several occasions described a frustration at Wednesday's play at both ends of the pitch costing them dearly in matches despite a clear improvement in style of play and how they go about things between the boxes. His mood seemed to be one of exasperation at the repeating of the theme post-match.

"I think we saw two different halves," he told swfc.co.uk. "In the first half we stayed a little deeper because we wanted to invite them onto us and then have more space for our counter-attacks, but in this space when we won the ball we were not clear enough to have the good transition actions.

"We changed the shape in the second half which was also our plan, to be more on the front foot and in the second half I thought we dominated the game. In the end you look and with one chance they scored their goal and that was the knockout moment for us today.

"We had a big, big chance to come back, a big chance for the equaliser and we missed the chance. The second half was a good sign for our team but again it's the same words since I arrived here; the two boxes are the dangerous and important areas and this is where we have to improve."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad