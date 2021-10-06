That’s according to Stags midfielder Keaton Ward, who speaking after the game bemoaned the luck of his side, who he said had created more than the Owls.

Wednesday won the fixture 2-1 thanks to an injury time winner from Florian Kamberi to secure their second win in two matches in the maligned EFL Trophy.

League Two Mansfield – who are now winless in 10 matches under the tutelage of former Sheffield United boss Nigel Clough – had more than their fair share of moments on a stop-start evening for Darren Moore’s men that saw them come on strong in the latter stages of the game.

Mansfield-born Ward, who spent two years at Barnsley, said: “I think we deserved more tonight against very strong opposition.

“Every single player put a shift in and again we just fell short.

“Our luck will turn. I know it will and as a group we believe that's going to happen.

“I think we probably created more clear-cut chances than them but just didn't put them away.

Mansfield Town midfielder Keaton Ward.

“It's one of them where you look at it and think 'when is the penny going to drop? When are we going to start doing that? [converting chances]' And hopefully it's going to start this Saturday.”

Both sides made a raft of changes on a night where weather played a part. Wednesday’s on-loan Everton youngster Lewis Gibson made an impression in a composed 45-minute outing while Wolves-owned Theo Corbeanu impressed on the wing.