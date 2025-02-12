'From day one' - Promotion-winner makes positive Sheffield Wednesday admission

Lee Gregory admits that, even after growing up as a Sheffield United fan, signing for Sheffield Wednesday was one of the ‘best decisions’ he made in his career.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Greggers’ had quite a long road to professional football in his hometown, coming through the academy at United before being released - a decision that led him to days at clubs like Staveley Miners Welfare, Glapwell, Halifax Town and Mansfield Town before he eventually it to Hillsborough in 2021.

The 36-year-old enjoyed a successful spell with the Owls prior to his exit in the summer of 2024, and will forever be remembered for his role in the madness of May the year before as he scored against Peterborough United and set up Josh Windass’ winner at Wembley. He’s a player still fondly thought of, and he thanked Wednesdayites for the way that he was treated at S6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Credit to the fans,” he said. “Because for me to go in to Sheffield Wednesday as a local lad - a Sheffield United fan - you’re already on the back foot. But from day one they took to me, and even when I go out now I still get people coming up to me and thanking me, saying that I shouldn’t have left like I did.

It’s nice to hear, and I’ve got Wednesday tattooed on me now - it’s forever in my heart… Looking back, it’s probably one of the best decisions I ever made, signing for Sheffield Wednesday.”

For the full episode of this week’s ‘All Wednesday’ you can click this link right here, and for all of the previous episodes you can head over to our page on ShotsTV: All Wednesday with Joe Crann