It was March 2014 and his first-ever media appearance. The talented defender, whose loan switch from Wolverhampton Wanderers had been rushed through in just a matter of hours, would spent the next few weeks with Mike Jackson’s Shrews who were battling relegation from League One.

He made his senior debut for the Shropshire club, impressed in seven appearances and got his career underway. Within a couple of years he was an England under-21 international. Six eight years on, he’s one of Sheffield Wednesday’s most important players.

This weekend the man mountain defender will face off against Shrewsbury for the very first time.

“I enjoyed my time there,” he told The Star. “I was just 18 at the time and it was my first loan.

“I went out in March, I got a call late on the Monday night and on the Tuesday morning I was down there signing my loan papers. It was crazy.

“I have nothing but good memories of my team there. The team got relegated while I was there and I learned a lot, I played seven games. Just being around that first team environment and also seeing how much first team football affects people as well.

“I met a lot of good people and made my full debut down there so I owe them a lot.”

Shrewsbury – who earlier in the season had had a young Adam Reach among their loan number – were relegated to League Two that season and if their very early season efforts are anything to go by this time out, may find themselves in a battle once again.

YouTube footage of that first Iorfa media engagement shows a nervous teenager still finding his feet in professional football. Those who have witnessed his performances for Sheffield Wednesday over the past couple of seasons has been a vision of calm.

“I need to watch it back! Was it that bad?” he laughed.