From a club on fire to a club on fire: One year of Danny Röhl at Sheffield Wednesday

Today marks the first anniversary of Danny Röhl’s appointment at Sheffield Wednesday. Alex Miller takes a look back at the year that was.

Danny Röhl first walked into a football club on fire. Not literally, and certainly not in a six-games-unbeaten-there’s-no-stopping-these-boys way either. It was a club that had lost its soul in the months after its most famous of successes and one that was red-eyeing its way back to League One.

It had no wins and two points. Xisco Muñoz had picked up a task sheet riddled with poison but proved not to have the antidote. With the post-Moore hangover of a sadistic summer soaked up by the failings of his Spanish predecessor, whoever came in next was always going to get the time and patience needed to build something afresh, most likely from the third tier. Few gave a 34-year-old rookie any chance of pulling off a historic survival, talented though he may be.

The tales of Röhl’s first weeks in charge of Sheffield Wednesday are by now well-told. The fascinating opening media engagement that charmed those in the room and out and carried absolutely no mention of Carlton Palmer. There was that first meeting with his players that had them turn from doubters to believers. There was encouragement from a creaking turnaround in performance and engagement with supporters that bordered on the masterful.

Naturally, it took a while for results to turn but turn they most certainly did; that first win against Rotherham, the late draw with Leicester, and then and then and then.

It all changed from Leicester. Speaking to a couple of well-respected off-patch football writers pre-match, they wore furrowed brow when questioning quite why Röhl was getting the coverage he was from both patch media and supporters. Three weeks earlier, Wednesday had been thumped 4-0 at home to Millwall, they had recorded three points from a possible 18 under their new manager and had slipped further behind the drop line. Grabbing me in the moments after Jeff Hendrick flicked his boot to seal a late leveller, one of them said just three words with a smile: “I get it.”

Because Hillsborough was oh so suddenly alive with possibility. It was a credit to the fans, perhaps miracle-drunk on the events of a few months previous. It was a credit to his coaching staff of course and it was a credit to Wednesday’s players, who had plunged themselves out of a deep, smelly mire to play with a sense of verve and urgency.

But it was all centred on one messianic figure, the opening bars to Boney M’s Daddy Cool just turning up a touch. Sheffield Wednesday offered some truly special afternoons and evenings last season but from my privileged seat in the press box, the Foxes draw was my favourite in so many ways. There was something in the air.

Danny Röhl had put it there. He’s a very talented chap and opposition reporters have strained eyeballs in reaction to me telling them he’ll manage a top Champions League club one day - maybe soon.

He’s a generous and fascinating interviewee and a fascinating character. While we don’t yet know Röhl quite as well on a personal level as we have done with previous Owls bosses, I find he can reveal a faint chink of vulnerability from time to time, just for a second. He’s no angel and his temper can flare. He admits sometimes he has to be ‘nasty’ to ensure his standards are met and his goals achieved. He’s occasionally flawed like the rest of us.

But above all, he’s a family man whose time in England comes as a challenge on a deeply personal level. Whenever his wife and two boys are in the country he’ll tell you with the widest grin. When you see post-match Röhl waving manically into the crowd as he did at Coventry last time out, you know his boys - always dressed head to toe in Wednesday clobber - are at the receiving end, waving back as manically.

There aren’t fresh ways to describe the magnificent job Wednesday’s manager has done on the pitch. Off the pitch? With the help of Dejphon Chansiri and those around him, he’s injected life into a place that was barren of joy when he stepped in. Bypassing the madness of those opening weeks of last season, he’s returned the club somewhere close to the joyfulness of May 2023 and with a far better outlook.

Darren Moore too did a marvellous job as Wednesday boss and this should not read as a side-swipe at him, but in building a tangible playing style, in insisting on the structures around him to succeed, he has begun to transform the football side of the club in 365 days. In football you must always appreciate a year is the longest time, but if Röhl is still around to celebrate a second anniversary, you wonder what else can be achieved.

Patience has been the buzzword of the season so far. As Röhl said in his last media engagement, it’s not long since a run of results left one or two shouty social media accounts questioning whether the weight of the football gods was about to come crashing down on Wednesday’s anointed one after all. With Burnley next up and the reputational make-or-break derby clash appearing somewhere over the horizon, there’s more than a whiff of possibility the doubters might have the opportunity to clear their throats once more. Football is a wee fickle chaffinch at times and in all honesty there aren’t many of a Wednesday persuasion who quite know what success looks like this season.

But there’s something building. It’s a different world to that of October 13 2023. With structure in place, with momentum growing and with seven points from their last three, Sheffield Wednesday are on fire. One year on, this time, in a good way.