Fresh transfer switch for ex-Sheffield Wednesday man Barry Bannan vouched for
Alex Hunt was nominated for the Football League Apprentice of the Year award during his long association with the Owls and made early strides in forging a senior career for himself at Hillsborough by making 17 appearances in first team football by the time he’d turned 22.
A talented and technically gifted midfielder, Hunt shared not only an agent with Owls skipper Barry Bannan but a diminutive presence and an eye for a pass. His cameo in an FA Cup clash with Manchester City in March 2020 earned headlines nearly two years on from a debut under Jos Luhukay in an EFL Cup clash at Sunderland.
Several senior players spoke glowingly on Hunt’s talent while he progressed and became a more regular figure under Garry Monk, none more so than Bannan, who described his excitement at Hunt’s potential on a number of occasions. After loan switches to Grimsby Town and Oldham Athletic in the 2021/22 campaign, Hunt’s Wednesday career ended officially on deadline day of the summer transfer window in 2022 when he signed permanently for the Mariners.
Hunt has now signed for National League big boys York City for what is described as an undisclosed fee. In doing so he has repeated the trick of signing for a club he spent time on loan with having spent the second half of last season with the Minstermen. In his time as a permanent player at Grimsby, Hunt played 43 times and scored two goals.