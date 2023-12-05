An on-loan Sheffield Wednesday midfielder has been handed a new role in the side amid speculation he could leave the club in the January transfer window.

John Buckley joined the Owls on loan from Blackburn Rovers on the last day of the summer transfer window and has found a run in the side hard to come by in recent weeks, his last start under Danny Röhl coming over seven weeks ago in defeat at Plymouth Argyle.

Unable to play a part in the weekend's clash with Rovers due to the terms of his loan agreement, the 24-year-old watched on as his current teammates ran out 3-1 winners. His parent club have a recall clause in the deal which could see him return to Blackburn in January, with all noises from an injury-hit Ewood Park suggesting they are keeping that option very much open.

Buckley has played in a number of different midfield roles under both Xisco and Röhl. The German manager has spoken previously about the imperative nature of the holding 'number six' role to his plans with the Owls and has since revealed to The Star that it is in this position that he sees Buckley's immediate future to the club.

"He played in the first games when I arrived, for now he was out, but I had a meeting with him," Röhl said. "Some of his strengths are that he is very calm on the ball and has energy. He has the tactical things (he needs) now, I talk to him more as a number six.

"He started more as a number 10, but now I see him more as a six. He came into the game (v Leicester) and was strong in the duels, he kept the ball well and gave us time to prepare for the next action. I have been happy with him."

Will Vaulks has impressed in the role in question in recent matches, though Röhl has maintained that there may well be squad rotation throughout December as he seeks to keep the team performing at high intensity. The pursuit of results is the only consideration that will be given to how he goes about picking the team, said the Wednesday boss, who will not consider Buckley for increased involvement with an eye on Blackburn's recall clause.

