Fresh injury setback for Sheffield Wednesday loanee Josh Onomah

Owls loanee Josh Onomah's stop-start season has hit another hurdle with the midfielder expected to be out of action for a minimum of "three to four weeks" due to injury.

The England Under-21 international strained his hamstring in the closing stages of Saturday's victory over bottom club Ipswich Town.

Onomah, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the campaign, was a second half replacement at Portman Road, coming on as a substite for George Boyd in the 65th minute. It was the Spurs trainee's first outing since recovering from another hamstring problem he suffered against Middlesbrough on Boxing Day.

Steve Bruce, the Wednesday manager, told The Star: "Josh unfortunately strained his hamstring in the last minute of the Ipswich game.

"I would certainly say he will be out for three to four weeks at least.

Wednesday midfielder Josh Onomah faces another spell on the sidelines

"It is a blow for the kid. When you are just over a hamstring injury and you nick the other one, there is nothing worse as a footballer."

Onomah has endured a frustrating campaign since moving to Hillsborough at the end of August. A combination of injuries and loss of form has limited the 21-year-old to just eight Championship starts and four appearances off the bench.

"Josh is extremely disappointed like we all are," said Bruce. "It has been a stop-start season for him. It is a shame as the people of Sheffield have probably not seen the best of him.

"He was terrific for me at Aston Villa last season. He has got all the traits that a young player needs. He is big, strong and quick and can play in a few positions.

"The kid deserves a bit of luck but how often have we seen that in football where you have one injury and you end up getting another one?

"It is what it is and we have to get on with it."

Bruce also confirmed Boyd sustained a minor foot injury at Ipswich but he expects the experienced wide man to be available for selection when the Owls entertain Reading on Saturday.

"George had a cut at the top of his foot that he has had a few stitches in," he said. "It is one of them sore ones but we expect him to be okay."

