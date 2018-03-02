Freezing weather decimates weekend football | Only Sheffield Wednesday's match at Bristol City survives ... as it stands

This weekend's scheduled football involving our clubs has been ripped apart by the freezing weather conditions that have swept through the country.

As things stand, matches involving Rotherham United, Sheffield United, Chesterfield, Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers have all been postponed due to the adverse weather that has seen Storm Emma join up with the so-called 'Beast from the East' to bring wind, snow and ice to the UK and Ireland.

Only Sheffield Wednesday's match at Bristol City has survived so far but the situation in the south west will be monitored over the course of Friday, with more snow expected to fall there throughout the day and night.

A statement on Bristol City's website read: "The club has been informed that roads leading to the stadium are improving, with the M4, M5, A4 Portway, A369 and A370 all open.

"Opponents Sheffield Wednesday will be travelling down to Bristol today to ensure they are in position to fulfil the fixture.

"The club advises supporters to allow extra time to travel, noting that some smaller roads close to the stadium are difficult to access by car, so would advise fans to park further away and walk the final part."

Sheffield United took the decision to call-off their match with Burton Albion on Thursday.

"The conditions of the past couple of days have made preparing for Saturday's game very difficult and the biggest priority we have had to consider is supporter safety and wellbeing. The pitch is in fantastic condition and would be fit, the undersoil heating having been on for the last seven days, but the snow and ice, plus the threat of further arctic conditions, has prompted us to have conversations with the relevant authorities and the decision has been made with us unable to guarantee supporter safety," commented chief operating officer, Andrew Birks.

Rotherham United, due in Kent to take on Gillingham were also subject to an early decision.

A Gillingham statement read: "An early call was made to inconvience as few people as possible with the health and safety of both sets of players and supporters firmly in mind."

Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers' matches against Norwich City and Bury respectively were postponed on Friday afternoon.

Rovers' website read: "Club Doncaster staff had worked throughout Thursday and Friday to clear the Club Doncaster Sports Village car parks and inner ring road, as well as clear snow and ice from within the stadium itself.

"EFL appointed referee Richard Wigglesworth carried out a pitch inspection on Friday afternoon and deemed the pitch playable, but after discussions with the safety advisory group, South Yorkshire Police and the EFL the game has been postponed."