Frank Lampard: Sheffield Wednesday are a team that 'can do many things'

Frank Lampard says Sheffield Wednesday are a team that are above Coventry City in the Championship table ‘for a reason’.

The Owls and Sky Blues will lock horns at Hillsborough this afternoon as they rekindle a rivalry that has grown given the frequency of their meetings over the last year or so, with this being the seventh clash since Boxing Day 2023.

Wednesday came out on top last time out thanks to a late goal from Shea Charles, and Lampard is very wary of today’s opponents, calling them an ‘athletic team’ that showed their physicality when the two teams met in October. The England and Chelsea legend also made a point of praising manager, Danny Röhl, ahead of the tie.

“They have a good coach,” he said. “And they have some different approaches to games, and they can change tactically. They have good players, and we felt the physical nature of their team when we faced them at the CBS Arena in the cup... They’re an athletic team that can do many things, so we do know them but again it will just be can we be at our best to try and win the game.”

Meanwhile, speaking about the match-up itself, Lampard said, “It’s also good to keep check and understand that we’re going to a team that are above us in the table this weekend for a reason.

“It’s a clean slate again, remember the good things we’re doing and understand the things that we can improve because looking back at our game against Sheffield Wednesday in the cup, because I watched it back this week, and we can improve big parts of our game and it’s up to us to keep going.”

The two teams kick face off at 3pm this afternoon, with Röhl and his side knowing that they will go sixth in the Championship if they can beat Coventry and the results West Bromwich Albion and Bristol City’s games also go their way.