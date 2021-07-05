FOURTEEN great pictures Sheffield Wednesday fans at Hillsborough as we prepare for a return to grounds

But, there is light at the end of the tunnel, with fans allowed to return to stadiums from the start of next season, which begins on 7 August, as accounded by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday and welcomed by the EFL.

A statement from the EFL’s Chief Executive, Trevor Birch, said the English Football League welcomed the government’s decision, and spoke of how much they were looking forward to getting people back in stadiums.

Not long after Boris Johnson’s announcement, Birch said: “The EFL welcomes today’s positive announcement by the Prime Minister that capacity restrictions are expected to be lifted later this month, which will allow us to finally press forward with our plans to see a full return of fans to EFL stadiums from the start of the new EFL season in just four weeks’ time."

That means Sheffield Wednesday fans should look forward to ticking some new grounds off the list 92 Football League stadiums and of course, getting back home.

The Owls’ last home game in front of fans was a 3-1 defeat at the hands of last season’s final-day foes Derby County on 19 February 2020.

Thousands of supporters braved the blustery conditions caused by Storm Dennis to cheer on their team.

Here’s some pictures from that day and other games in the 2019-20 season.

1. Sheffield Wednesday v Derby County 29 February, 2020. Photo: Steve Ellis Buy photo

2. Storm Dennis Owls fans at Hillsborough braved Storm Dennis to watch their team play Reading in February 2020. Photo: Steve Ellis Buy photo

3. Owls fans at Hillsborough. Pic Steve Ellis Sheffield Wednesday v Millwall Photo: Steve Ellis Buy photo

4. Owls fans at Hillsborough Sheffield Wednesday v Blackburn Rovers Photo: Steve Ellis Buy photo