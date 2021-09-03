FOUR things we noticed about behind the scenes Sheffield Wednesday training footage

Well, it depends how hard you look.

Behind-the-scenes footage of Sheffield Wednesday’s Thursday training session threw up a handful of talking points.

Welcome back

Darren Moore told us that he expected to have several of Wednesday’s injured cohort back in training and the footage bears that out, with Olamide Shodipo back in the fold alongside Sam Hutchinson and Lewis Gibson.

The Owls boss suggested he hopes all three will be available for that trip to Plymouth on September 11 and the indications are good, with all three appearing to be moving freely.

As expected, there was no sign of Josh Windass or Massimo Luongo, who face a little longer out. Chey Dunkley was pictured, though it’s not entirely clear how much of a role he played in the session.

Adedoy-IN

Liam Palmer and Florian Kamberi share a lighter moment during Sheffield Wednesday training.

All the faces you’d naturally expect were there, but the video also honed in on young striker Korede Adedoyin, fresh from his debut outing for Wednesday on Tuesday evening.

Adedoyin may well find himself shunted another step down the pecking order when deadline day addition Saido Berahino arrives from a quarantine period, but hastrained with the seniors for much of the season.

It’ll be interesting to see whether he remains a part of things, particularly in the remainder of the Papa Johns Trophy.

All Ireland

There’s not masses known of new Wednesday first team coach Simon Ireland, but the footage suggests he seems to have a tight grip on things at training.

Running what looked to be a possession drill, Ireland blew his whistle to stop the session and hand out advice on where Wednesday players should be looking to play the ball.

Quick passing across the field and width seemed to be the order of the day, both areas Moore spoke about needing to improve from their last league outing at Morecambe.

High spirits

They look a merry bunch, don’t they?

From Sylla Sow, Callum Paterson and Barry Bannan playfully flirting with the camera to Liam Palmer teasing the length of Adedoyin’s shorts, this appears to be a group content in one another’s company.