FOUR things high on Sheffield Wednesday's to-do list a fortnight out from season opener

The club have added Dennis Adeniran, Olamide Shodipo and Jaden Brown to what had looked like a particularly lean squad and have pressed on with their preseason, with a short trip to Barnsley next up for Darren Moore’s men.

Moore has made clear he sees no reason for his key players to leave and is keen on building his squad as the weeks go on, a task he is well on with.

Let’s take a look at a handful of things on the club’s to-do list as time ticks down towards the season opener.

Dejphon Chansiri, the man at the top at Sheffield Wednesday, has work to do alongside Darren Moore as the season nears.

Get the kit out

There’s always a buzz of excitement around the release of a new Sheffield Wednesday kit, but even more so this year given the club have a new kit sponsor.

Macron have taken over from long-time manufacturer Elev8 Owls have been sporting a snazzy kit in their three preseason matches so far, though the club have made crystal clear this is a holding kit only and that something new is on the way.

A release date is yet to be published, though it could well be released as early as next week – there are no guarantees.

Get some depth in

There’s still a great deal of work to get over the line, despite the encouraging additions of Adeniran, Shodipo and Brown.

Wednesday remain light in a handful of areas and will have more matches to play this season – expect to see more of the youngsters currently in and around the squad.

They’re reasonably well covered in terms of ‘experienced heads’, though one or two wouldn’t hurt as Moore looks to realign the bulk of the changing room into the ‘younger, hungrier’ dynamic that has been spoken about for some time.

Links with goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell remain, though it seems that will be a tough deal to sort, while as revealed by The Star, former Reading attacking midfielder Jayden Onen is very much one to keep an eye on.

Goals goals goals

Strikers cost money. Good strikers cost lots of money. Sheffield Wednesday aren’t in the market to spend lots of money.

Which puts them at something of a quandary given they need to get some goals in the door. Josh Windass looks well set to stay as things stand, but the departures of Jordan Rhodes, Adam Reach and Kadeem Harris have left attacking positions to be filled.

Wide man Mide Shodipo does that, but the addition of a classic number nine would give the Owls a monumental boost heading into the season. With just Windass and Paterson as the senior strikers, with youngsters Korede Adedoyin and Charles Hagan in reserve, this surely has to be the main focus for Moore and the recruitment team.

Which forwards are left on the shelf of free agents and loan targets remains to be seen, of course.

Season ticket refunds

Ah, the holy grail. There remains no clear indication of how many season tickets have been refunded for the matches played behind closed doors at the end of the 2019/20 season, or quite when the task will be complete.