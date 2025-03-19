Four Sheffield Wednesday first team members have headed out on international duty for their respective nations this month.

The Owls head into the break after the disappointment of defeat in the Steel City derby over the weekend, and while some will be given some time off on the back of a busy couple of weeks, for a handful of them the work continues at international level.

James Beadle, Shea Charles, Pierce Charles and Gabriel Otegbayo have all been given the nod, with England U21s, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland U21s all set to have Wednesday representation this month.

Here’s a look at where they’re all going to be over the next couple of weeks:

James Beadle

Beadle was named in a 25-man squad for the two games, the first of which sees them travel to Lorient to play France on Friday March 21st for an 8pm kick off. After that they head back to England to face Portugal at the Hawthorns’ on Monday March 24th at 7.45pm.

The 20-year-old shot-stopper is part of a remarkably strong U21s group called up by Lee Carsley, which includes a number of Premier League regulars such as Ethan Nwaneri, Jarrad Branthwaite, Rico Lewis, Adam Wharton and Harvey Elliott. Wednesday’s number one is up against Teddy Sharman-Lowe and Tommy Simkin for a starting spot.

Pierce and Shea Charles

Northern Ireland are due to play two friendly games before the end of the month, firstly taking on Switzerland at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast on Friday at 7.45pm, following by a clash against Sweden at the Strawberry Arena in Stockholm on Tuesday March 25th at 6pm.

The pair are both likely to feature in at least one of the games, with Shea in particular becoming a key player for Michael O’Neill in recent months, taking on the captain’s armband for his nation. Pierce, meanwhile, will battle it out with Conor Hazard and Luke Southwood for a place between the sticks.

Gabriel Otegbayo

Like England’s U21s, their Irish counterparts will also be in action on Friday and Monday, however they will play both of their matches in Spain at the Pinatar Arena utilised by Wednesday in preseason a couple of years ago.

Otegbayo and his teammates will be pitted firstly against Scotland for 7pm kick off in Murcia, followed by an encounter with Hungary at the same time three days later. The Owls centre back will be hoping to make his first outing at international level.