Four Sheffield Wednesday fixtures moved - including upcoming Yorkshire derby

Four Sheffield Wednesday games have been moved after the latest round of TV scheduling was confirmed by the English Football League.

Wednesday have been chosen for broadcasting three times in January and February, including the Yorkshire derby against Leeds United at Elland Road, while another game has also been shifted in order to accommodate Swansea City’s selection with regards to their game against West Bromwich Albion.

Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday

The Yorkshire derby was originally scheduled for Saturday 18 January and will now be broadcast on Sky Sports Football on Sunday 19 January, kick-off 12:00pm.

West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield Wednesday

The Owls’ visit to The Hawthorns was originally scheduled for Saturday 8 February at 3:00pm. The date stays the same but will now kick off at 12:30pm, live on Sky Sports +.Please note this is FA Cup round four weekend so the match will be postponed if either club reaches this stage of the competition.

Burnley v Sheffield Wednesday

The Owls’ trip over the Pennines to Turf Moor was originally scheduled for Saturday 22 February at 3:00pm. The game will now take place on Friday 21 February, live on Sky Sports Football, kick-off 8:00pm.

Swansea City v Sheffield Wednesday

The Owls’ trip to Swansea was originally scheduled for Tuesday 11 February but because the Swans have been selected for live broadcast the previous Sunday, our game at the Swansea.com Stadium will now be played on Wednesday 12 February (7:45pm).